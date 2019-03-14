The Cesar E. Chavez High School Titan Indoor Percussion entered its first World Guard International (WGI) competition on March 2 at Merced High School.
WGI is the official national and international association for the activity of Color Guard and Indoor Percussion.
After coming out of preliminaries as the No. 1 seed for finals, the Titans came away with the Open Class championship at the WGI Northern California Regional competition. The Titans outscored and out-performed Clovis West from Fresno and James Logan High from Union City in the finals.
CCHS’ score of 84.7 not only was the top score in the Open Class, but the top overall score in the entire event. This included World Class high school groups from the Bay Area and percussion units from Sacramento State and Fresno State, respectfully. Also with WGI regionals taking place throughout the country in places such as Dallas, Texas, Orlando, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois, CCHS was the top scorer.
“Competition is fierce against some historical programs throughout the country and here in Kern County. They will be heard from for sure moving forward,” percussion director Alex Gonzales said. “We feel good about our position, though, and look forward to implementing all that the judges recommended to us to make us better for the long haul as we move toward the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships at California State University San Bernardino Coussoulis Arena on March 30, PPAACC Finals on April 6 at North High and at Dayton, Ohio, for the WGI National and World Championships from April 10-14. It is quite humbling and we will continue to grind in practice.”
Mr. and Mrs. “G” would like to extend their appreciation to all at CCHS for their support and encouragement.
For more information on World Guard International, please visit its website at https://wgi.org.
Terri Gonzales is Alex Gonzales’ wife.
