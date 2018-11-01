Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America officers from Cesar E. Chavez High School learned leadership skills and project ideas while attending the 2018 Region 8 Chapter Officers Training in Bakersfield.
President Carolina Diaz said, “We had a lot of fun and met many different chapter members. We learned about our positions in FCCLA and how we can improve the organization and our communities.”
FCCLA members plan to use the skills they’ve learned to better their organization and complete more projects. The chapter’s adviser is home economics teacher Jill Pickett who said, “The FCCLA Region officers did a fantastic job of training the Chapter officers with skills which will be helpful for them as they lead our chapter and have a fantastic year.”
FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education and related career technical education programs. The organization has involved over 10 million youths since its founding in 1945.
FCCLA is unique among youth organizations because it is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities. Cesar Chavez High has sponsored an FCCLA chapter since 2003.
For more information, contact Pickett at jpickett@djuhsd.org.
