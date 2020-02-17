The Cesar E. Chavez High School boys basketball havocc style of play was in full effect Feb. 7 for senior night against Taft High School.
Chavez started the first quarter hot from deep by hitting four threes and scoring on several fast break opportunities. The Chavez full court press and strong help side man-to-man defense stifled Taft as Chavez went on a 33-12 run to start the game.
Senior Noly Mercado led the charge with 12 points in the opening quarter and finished with a season high of 33 points on 68 percent shooting.
“Senior night was an amazing experience and I’m glad to be able to be a part of it,” Mercado said, “to be able to put up 100 points in my last league game was crazy.”
The seniors came out with a purpose. They understood this was their last SSL home game and wanted to put on a show for their family, friends and the community of Delano.
The Titans (20-6, 10-0 SSL) have won 18 straight home games going back to 2017. The team is averaging a school record of 73.3 points per game, allowing only 47.2 point per game, and dominating SSL opponents with a 32-point average margin of victory.
The Titans also got an outstanding performance from returning junior/SSL first teamer Fernando Carranza. He scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. For the season Carranza has been putting up all-area quality type numbers. He is averaging 18.9 points per game, 8.2 rebounds on 60 percent shooting from two and 45 percent from three.
Chavez led the game from start to finish and was up 58-28 at halftime on the leadership of Adan Arredondo’s 20 assist/10 point effort. Arredondo put in an outstanding effort on both ends of the court.
Limiting Taft’s guards on offense, dictating the pace of the game and getting his teammates involved with his playmaking and passing ability made him a key player. He’s playing the most unselfish basketball I’ve ever seen out of him. He cares more about his teammates gaining confidence on the court than he does about scoring. He sets the table for all the other guys to eat.
“Not too many guys can take a step back in scoring like he did for the success of the team,” co-head coach Nicolas Guzman said.” It honestly shows his true character and desire to win.”
Chavez pulled of the victory with 106-42.
All seniors had a productive night. Isaiah Williams had four three pointers/career high of 17 points; Tyrese Popoy had a strong presence on the glass with eight rebounds and six points; and injured center Bryant Acosta contributed two points on a cherry pick to cap things off for the seniors. Senior Imaan Gill did not play due to injury but he has been an important link to this senior class success.
This senior class has help establish Chavez basketball as the most dominating sports team in the city of Delano these last four year. We have gone a combined 12-4 against both cross town rivals DHS and RFK, three SSL titles, two final four appearances in the section and one state appearance competing in the highest division (three) of any sports team in the city. This senior class has never been satisfied and has stayed humble and hungry. They now have their sights set on making another deep playoffs run for the community of Delano.
