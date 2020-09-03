As week one of what would have been an exciting fall season of football in Delano passes by, the regular season has now become the official preseason for schools in Delano.
And as the first semester of school flies by, sports fans in Delano are looking to build preseason hype and bring excitement in a time of abnormality. For those fans looking for something to look forward to, we have compiled a list of the standout football players in Delano.
The lists include the top 10 players on both sides of the ball for all three high schools in Delano, and we will begin highlighting the Cesar Chavez High offense.
Coming off a season that included a playoff win and South Sequoia League Championship, the Titans are entering the 2020-2021 season with considerable momentum. Combine that with the fact they have more than 25 players returning on the varsity squad, and they’re a team full of potential players to shine in their senior campaign.
While they are an evenly balanced team, they have remarkable star power on the offensive side of the ball, with five players ranking in the top 10 offensive players in Delano.
The first player on the list is senior running back Vincent Juarez. Juarez is part of an outstanding Chavez running back core that includes two more players on this list.
He put up more than 400 yards and three touchdowns with 71 carries in his junior season, ranking him among the top rushers in the city of Delano.
Ranked one spot above Juarez is receiver Jaden Veloria. Veloria lead the Titans in receiving for underclassmen, and held the second highest amount of receiving yards in the city.
Next on the list is Johnathan Rivas. The workhorse running back put up more than 1,000 yards rushing for the Titans along with 10 touchdowns. This workload becomes even more remarkable considering Rivas is an incoming junior, meaning he potentially has two more seasons of play for Chavez.
Ranked as the second best offensive player entering the 2021 football season is running back Damien Espinoza. The incoming senior plays both sides of the ball for the Titans and serves not only as a running back on offense, but as a slot receiver at times as well. Espinoza put up more than 600 yards rushing as well as 140 yards receiving in his junior season, ranking him among the best in all-purpose yards between the three schools.
At the No. 1 spot and near-indisputable top player in Delano is quarterback Cameron Huerta. The incoming senior led the Cesar Chavez Titans to hard-fought wins against teams like Liberty (Madera), Kennedy and Morro Bay.
Throwing for more than 1,300 yards and rushing for 990 more, Huerta led the city of Delano in all-purpose yards during his junior season.
These accolades led to Huerta taking the top spot when ranked among his peers in Delano.
As the season inches closer, each team in Delano is gearing up for its chance to take the spotlight during the postponed season. And each week, we will provide a new aspect to look out for in the upcoming season.
