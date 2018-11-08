The South Sequoia League golf championships were held Oct. 16 at the North Kern Golf Course. The team championship was won by Taft High School with a team score of 565.
The individual championship was won by Macayla Wells with a stellar 93. The runner-up was Cesar Chavez’s Titan Daisy Campos with a 104. This is the highest finish for any female golfer in school history. It also marks the second time in three years that Campos earned First Team SSL honors.
“I am proud of what Daisy has accomplished in our program the last four years,” coach Alfonso Hernandez said. “She is by far our most decorated golfer in school history. I feel all of the credit for her success is due to her work ethic and commitment to becoming the best version of herself.
“She has also been blessed with a great support system at home. Her family has done a great job of developing her character, commitment and dedication. It was an honor to have served as her coach. I am certain she is destined for more successes down the road.”
Alfonso Hernandez is the Cesar Chavez High girls golf coach.
