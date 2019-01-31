Cesar Chavez Girls basketball pulled out a low-scoring 32-23 win against rival Delano High on homecoming.
On Jan. 25, Cesar Chavez High School hosted in-town rival Delano High for the Titans' Winter Homecoming. Chavez would be heavily favored over the struggling Delano team, but the game still went back-and-forth for the majority of time.
The game started with Delano taking a very small lead right away. Neither team would get into the double digits in scoring, however, and both teams played rough defense. As the first half came to a close, Chavez would retake a lead thanks to a steal by starting point guard Kayla Sanchez. This left the score at 11-8.
In the second half, Chavez would jump out to a seven-point lead against Delano and held control from then on. The game would stay a defensive battle in the second half and even though there was much more scoring than the first half, the final score was 32-23.
With this win, Chavez improves to 12-10 overall on the season and maintains a winning record. The loss puts Delano at 3-17 for the season. But the team does look to be improving as it just took its first East Yosemite League win of the season.
