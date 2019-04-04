The Cesar Chavez High School boy’s basketball program concluded the 2018-19 campaign with its awards banquet last month.
This year’s varsity award winners are Fernando Carranza (Player of the Year), Adan Arredondo (Offensive Player of the Year), Jesus Lopez (Defensive Player of the Year), Noly Mercado (Coaches Award), Tim Ruiz (Highest GPA) and Andrew Olguin (Most Improved Player).
The junior varsity award winners were Justin Lawson (Most Improved) and Justin Arellano (Coaches Award).
The freshmen award winners were Ryan Rojas (Most Improved) and Evan Morris (Coaches Award).
The CCHS boys varsity team finished the season with a 20-10 record, the South Sequoia League Co-Championship and a Final Four Appearance in the Division 3 Section playoffs. The team also finished with the highest scoring average (70.5 ppg) (2,115 pts) in Division 3 and in a playoff overtime classic, an upset over the No. 1 seed, Mt. Whitney High School of Visalia.
Alfonso Hernandez is the varsity coach for the Cesar Chavez High School boys basketball team.
