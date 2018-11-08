The Cesar E. Chavez High School Titan marching band competed in the Ridgeview High Howl Field Show competition in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 27, winning first place in Division 3A.
The band also placed first in music, third in color guard and first in overall score in high percussion and high visuals. In the sweepstakes competition, the band earned second with a score of 87.2 after Stockdale High’s 89.1.
Senior Zhakeila Cabico said: “My last first competition on Saturday was a success. We took first place in percussion, overall, and I could not be any more proud of my section and especially the band and color guard.”
According to CCHS Titan band members, the achievement would not have been possible without strong cultural foundations and expectations and the unconditional support of Mr. and Mrs. Gonzales and staff.
“Kids have worked a lot of days and nights and have committed themselves to protect their reputation. We continue to get better daily,” said Mr. Gonzales, Titan band director.
Delano High and the Robert F. Kennedy High marching band also competed with Delano, earning second and third place, respectively, in Division 2A. Kennedy also won first in visuals in its division. The Delano High and RFKHS bands are led by Marlex Booc and Kevin Vue, respectively.
The Titan band will be at the Orange Cove competition on Nov. 3, Stockdale Spectacular competition on Nov. 10 and the Porterville Bandorama on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.