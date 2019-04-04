Central Valley Kings take part in tournament with other valley teams By Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil The Record 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Cesar Chavez junior Jonathan Rivas avoids a tag to score a touchdown. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Delano High junior Aaron Chavez drops back for a pass. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Cesar Chavez sophomore Cameron Huerta goes up for a catch. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Delano-based Central Valley Kings 7-on-7 football teams participated in an all-day Saturday tournament with scores of teams across the valley.The tournament was held at the Delano Soccer Park at Stradley and Woollomes avenues. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos WATCH: BVarsity Nightly for April 3 5 hrs ago 0 WATCH: BVarsity Nightly for April 2 Apr 2, 2019 0 WATCH: Abigail Rodela, 14 year old piano teacher for immigrant children Mar 30, 2019 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWildflowers bloom around KernDELANO RAMBLINGS: Introducing the new football coach at DHSSupervisors deny all appeals of medical marijuana dispensariesCounty reaches $2M settlement in lawsuit brought by estate of man who killed himself at Lerdo JailLocal elected leaders get together for community meet and greet at Delano HyattHart Park master plan meets with public excitement, consensus despite differencesDelano welcomes its new head football coachKCSO has busted roughly 100 illegal video gambling parlors in past 14 months50 percent increase found in county's homeless population over last yearDelano High baseball off to strong start ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
