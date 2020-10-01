Delano’s Filipino Community Hall welcomed a statewide caravan of activists promoting the 2020 census.
The group arrived in Delano Tuesday, Sep. 30, in hopes of promoting participation in the census to Delano’s large Filipino population.
The group's leader, JoAnne Fields, is an avid promoter of the census.
“Filling out the census is important for everyone in the community," Fields said. "It provides funds for things like your community center and your schools.”
The push for completion of the census is now urgently important. With the completion date being set a month sooner than expected, the group feels it needs to let communities know.
The group itself consists of five members, with Fields leading. Its goals are to travel to areas lacking in numbers and encourage citizens to fill out their census on time.
Fields started her work in San Diego nearly three decades ago, beginning as a census worker and slowly progressing to an activist that focused on areas with large Filipino and Latino populations.
Now she travels in an RV with her members to promote the census from San Diego to San Francisco.
Fields ended up in Delano on a last-minute call, with the event being organized the night before. She was drawn to the event through Nicole Villaruz, who knew Fields through a mutual friend.
Villaruz serves as a Kern County employee and jumped at the opportunity to host Fields and her group.
“I’ve been pushing the census since 2010,” Villaruz said. “In 2010 I worked for the census. And ever since that experience, I have advocated for people to fill it out.”
The event saw multiple activists from Delano, the most prominent of which being city council members Grace Vallejo and Liz Morris.
Fields hopes to return to Delano in October to attend a scheduled cultural event, and for now is hoping she can encourage Delano residents to complete their census.
