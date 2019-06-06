More than 600 Delano Union School District students were honored during three middle school graduation ceremonies held last week. Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, Almond Tree Middle School and La Viña Middle School held their commencements at Robert F. Kennedy High School's stadium.
Cecil Avenue’s graduation will be featured here, with Almond Tree and La Viña’s will be featured next week.
CECIL AVENUE MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY
A total of 206 Cecil Avenue Patriots accepted their diplomas May 28. First-year principal Chris Juarez welcomed the gathering during multiple-language speeches. Class speakers Isabella Montes and Esmeralda Rodriguez thanked their families, classmates, teachers and school staff for assisting them in achieving their current goal of graduating from middle school.
DUSD’s Board of Trustees assisted school administration with the presentation of awards including Perfect Attendance and the Dana Clark Scholarship. The board continued its congratulations of students with honors of the Top 20 scholars, presenting plaques and board-approved laptop computers.
The Top 20 scholars (which increased to 21 students due to a tie) included Gladys Faith Alejo, Daphney Aliyah Fontanilla, Ashley Almendares, Cis Garcia, Emiliano Lucas Chavez, Jasmin Martinez, Nevaeh Minel, Amaiyah Cortez, Julisa Oropeza, Arianna Contreras, Jhymmuel Garcia, Aurora Govea, Isabella Montes, Jennevy Gutierrez, Emily Rodriguez, Melanie Magaña Sanchez, Athena Permejo, Julius Villalobos, Anthony Virgen, Destiny Deleon and Kaelynn Hernandez.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the diplomas by the Board of Trustees. Graduates were congratulated when they left the stage by DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera and the superintendent’s cabinet. The graduates left the stadium to streamer cannon fire, and greeted their families north of the stadium.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at the Delano Union School District.
