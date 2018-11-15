The Cesar E. Chavez High School varsity boys basketball team successfully completed the Jr. Army Titan Challenge, requiring all players to complete 80 pushups and 80 air squats in under five minutes, a quarter-mile sprint under 1 minute and 20 seconds, 15 pullups under 1 minute and 30 seconds, 25 dips under 1 minute, and 20 tires flips and 80 pushups.