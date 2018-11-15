The Cesar E. Chavez High School varsity boys basketball team successfully completed the Jr. Army Titan Challenge on Oct 26.
This year’s challenge required all players to complete 80 pushups and 80 air squats in under five minutes, followed by a quarter-mile sprint under 1 minute and 20 seconds. Then players had to complete 15 pullups under 1 minute and 30 seconds, moving to the dip station to complete 25 dips under 1 minute and finished it off with 20 tires flips and 80 pushups.
All events were completed without rest breaks.
“The varsity team showed great effort and enthusiasm in completing the challenge. The best part was how they motivated each other and showed true cohesion and teamwork. I look forward to seeing how far they can go this season,” said Staff Sgt. Magana of the U.S. Army.
“Our guys did a splendid job. It was fun watching our guys fight through the different challenges. They responded well and worked together to accomplish the mission,” Alfonso Hernandez said. “We all lean on each other. This group understands that they are responsible for setting the course for the season. We as a coaching staff have stepped up and taken ownership for last season’s failures and have taken the steps to learn and grow from those mistakes. We look forward to creating plenty of ‘HavoCC’ on the court this year.”
We invite the entire Delano, Richgrove and Earlimart community to come out and be a part of the HavoCC basketball family. We look forward to seeing you at our games this season.
For more information on how you can be part of the Titan basketball family, please contact me at 661-720-4784 or ahernandez@djuhsd.org
Special thanks to United States Army (Staff Sgt. Magana), coach Guzman and the players — Adan Arredondo, Fernando Carranza, Aaron Carino, Tim Ruiz, Jesus Lopez, Andrew Olguin, Noly Mercado, Tyrese Popoy and Imann Gill.
Alfonso Hernandez is the Cesar Chavez High School boys basketball coach.
