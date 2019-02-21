The Cesar Chavez High boys basketball Titans earned two wins last week to advance to the Central Section Division III semifinals on Wednesday.
No. 8-seeded Cesar Chavez is one step closer to the Valley Championship ring the team has worked all season to obtain. With a win over Tehachapi High and No. 1-seeded Mt. Whitney High, the Titans have all the momentum heading to Dinuba Wednesday.
As far as the game against No. 9-seeded Tehachapi went, it was a matchup of pure talent against coaching. The Titans fast-paced, fast-break offense clashed directly with Tehachapi’s half-court play running style.
It seemed that Chavez took control of the game early, using its fast-paced offense to outrun Tehachapi early and garner a 16-4 lead. But Tehachapi began to use its team's height advantage in its favor and shortened the lead to 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The start of the second quarter was played like a whole new ball game, with Tehachapi scoring seven unanswered points to start and erase the Titans lead, making it 19-19 only two minutes into the quarter.
Both teams would hit their grooves and began scoring heavily off turnovers, with only two minutes remaining in the quarter Chavez had retaken a short 27-25 lead. After trading three-point shots, Tehachapi took a 31-30 halftime lead.
The third quarter was more of the same with both teams trading three-point scores and exchanging leads. Tehachapi’s height advantage was on full display with most of their defensive stops coming from their big men.
The third quarter finished at 54-53 with Chavez leading narrowly. This set up a fourth quarter battle that seemed destined for overtime.
The start of the quarter was a fierce struggle of two teams playing in a game where every possession counted. However, as the quarter progressed a series of turnovers would crush Tehachapi's hopes of pulling off an upset.
Cesar Chavez would take control of the game and hold a seven-point lead with two minutes left in the game.
The Titans would pull out the victory, 70-63, and win their very first playoff game to set them up for a long post season run.
Now, even though Chavez pulled out the win against Tehachapi, the height disadvantage appeared as a problem the Titans would not be able to overcome against No. 1 seeded Mt. Whitney High of Visalia.
On Feb. 15 the Titans headed to Visalia to take on Mt. Whitney in their own gym.
Although seeded No. 8, Cesar Chavez seemed heavily outmatches against the No. 1 Pioneers.
Despite lacking height again, the Titans pulled out a narrow 75-69 win against Mt. Whitney.
The Titans now head to Dinuba High to face the fourth-ranked Emperors on Feb. 20 to play the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs.
