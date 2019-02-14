The Cesar Chavez High Titans pulled out a 82-73 win in one of the most thrilling games of the 2018-19 basketball season against rival Robert F. Kennedy.
The Titans were competing on their senior night, while also going for a South Sequoia League title. In a game with much at stake for Chavez, the team seemed to come out a bit shell-shocked.
Kennedy started off the scoring in the game, getting two layup attempts in a very short span to take an early lead.
When compared to its performance in the last matchup, Chavez seemed a bit flat starting out. Yet, it still kept up with Kennedy in scoring in a game where Kennedy looked like it had full control.
After an exciting first quarter, Kennedy only had a one-point lead to show for a so far dominating performance.
The second quarter displayed two teams in a defensive battle with one another. Both teams competed in a half-court tempo in which they would drive down and attempt to execute a play rather than score purely off beating the press.
This play-style kept the score low and wasted a lot of clock in the second quarter, keeping the score tied 29-29 at halftime.
The second half was a totally different game than the first. Chavez started off hot and utilized multiple Kennedy turnovers to its advantage to take a double digit lead. This momentum wouldn’t last, however, as Kennedy began to battle back and score on Chavez turnovers for easy layups.
The teams went back and forth for the entirety of the third quarter until the end where Kennedy would hold a five-point lead.
Kennedy’s momentum came to an end in the fourth quarter, however, as Chavez would take firm control of the game and hold it. The teams both battled at the beginning of the fourth, but as Chavez began drawing fouls, it went downhill for the Thunderbirds.
The final score stood at 82-73, and it marked the Titans' ninth league victory. This win gave CCHS a coveted SSL co-championship title along with Taft, which gave the Titans their only league loss just two games prior.
This momentous win also came on the Titans Senior Night, adding on more accomplishments to an already great season. The Titans are looming to use this momentum to propel the team deep into playoffs and even bring home a Valley Championship trophy at the Division 4 level.
