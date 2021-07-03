Cash rebates available for buying electric yard equipment

Valley residents can receive cash back and help improve air quality and quality of life by replacing gas-powered yard care equipment with zero-emission, electric alternatives through the Valley Air District’s Clean Green Yard Machines: Residential Program (CGYM).
CGYM continues to grow, with funding widely available to help valley residents go electric and save money when trading in their old gas mowers. Plus, the program now offers cash rebates for purchasing a variety of residential, electric yard care tools instead of their gas-powered counterparts, reducing air pollution in neighborhoods across the valley.
Participants receive up to $250 when trading in a gas mower in favor of electric and up to $50 when making a straight purchase (no trade-in) of electric mowers and other electric yard care equipment such as edgers, trimmers, chainsaws and pole saws.
In addition, residents in the AB 617 communities of South Central Fresno and Shafter are eligible for a 100 percent rebate on electric mowers, up to $500, when trading in a gas mower and purchasing electric.
Gas-powered yard care equipment presents a significant source of localized air pollution in valley neighborhoods as these small engines contain no emission controls and pollute substantially more than newer passenger vehicles. Statistic: One gas mower produces the equivalent in emissions of 12 late-model cars operating for the same length of time.
Interested Valley residents should visit www.valleyair.org/CGYM for program guidelines before purchasing new equipment and check their address to see if they qualify for enhanced funding available to residents in AB 617 communities.
For questions, email: grants@valleyair.org, or speak to air district staff, call 559-230-5800.
