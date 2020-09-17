Delano area voters will get to decide the makeup of the board of trustees for two local school boards this November.
The first race is for two members of the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees. Two incumbents are running for re-election, including 16-year member Frank Herrera Jr. Also seeking re-election is Suzanne Villaruz, who was first elected in 2016.
Former/retired Delano Union School District employee Margie Luque Felix is running to unseat one of the incumbents.
In the second race, three candidates will be running for two seats on the Delano Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees.
The incumbents are long-time member Arnold Morrison and Jesus Cardenas, who was elected in 2016.
Trying to unseat one of the incumbents is newcomer Ray Arvizu, whose three children are either now within the district or have recently graduated. Arvizu is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
For more information on the DJUHSD race, visit https://www.delanonow.com/articles/meet-ray-arvizu-candidate-for-delano-joint-union-high-school-district-board-of-trustees/
DelanoNow.com and The Record will continue to cover breaking news as well as offer more in-depth analysis of each of the two school board races.
