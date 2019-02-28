Cal Baptist came into the Icardo Center on Saturday and made its presence felt right from opening tipoff.
The Lancers, in their first year as a Division I program, showed they’re a team not to be taken lightly, topping the Roadrunners 72-58 in Western Athletic Conference action.
The first time the two teams met, CSUB pulled off an 88-84 road win in a tightly contested game throughout. Saturday was one-sided from start to finish, however, with the pendulum swinging decisively in Cal Baptist’s favor on CSUB senior night.
“Obviously they came here with a chip on their shoulder because we beat them at their place. They wanted to get us back at our place,” said CSUB senior forward James Suber. “They just played harder than us. Last game we played harder than them. The difference was, today, they played harder than us.”
The Lancers (15-12, 6-6 Western Athletic) were a physical team. Junior forward De’Jon Davis was a big body inside (6-7, 225 pounds) and handful on the glass (seven points, 12 rebounds). Sophomore guard Milan Acquah (6-3, 195) — a Bakersfield native who played high school basketball at Chino Hills and Cathedral in Los Angeles, and transferred to CBU from Washington State — was also difficult to ignore in the backcourt. He was joined by fellow guard Jordan Hearing (team high 28 points, 6 of 8 from 3-point range) to form a skilled pairing.
Other frontcourt players providing Cal Baptist with girth on the interior were Mike Henn (6-8, 225) and Zach Pirog (6-11, 245).
“They’re physical. They got big-bodied guys,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “You try to address that, you use speed and quickness…. I want to give them credit. Some of that had to do with them. They set physical screens, they attack the glass physical.”
Cal Baptist pushed the pace early, jumping out to a 7-3 lead right off the bat. It was extended to a 21-13 advantage and then 31-15 with 6:30 remaining in the first half.
A 44-33 score at intermission was underscored by Davis’ activity on the boards and the Lancers’ hot outside shooting (6 of 12 from deep in the first half). Unfortunately for CSUB, Cal Baptist didn’t cool down from there.
“They got ahead of us in the first half and they made the game the style that they wanted play,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “We responded, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole. They controlled the pace, they controlled the game.
“To shoot the percentages they shot and to score that many points, you’re just not going to win many basketball games.”
The Roadrunners (16-11, 7-6) were left reeling, and have now lost five of their last six games. The team is tied for fourth in the WAC standings with UT Rio Grande Valley.
Jarkel Joiner, who led the way with 34 points the first time the two teams met, scored 15 in the first half Saturday. He finished with 22, which was a team high.
