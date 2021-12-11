Cadets get inside look at Delano court system

On Nov. 19, cadets from the Delano Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office explorer programs visited the Kern County Superior Court in Delano.
Supervising Judge David Wolf welcomed the cadets and spoke about the importance of education, careers in law enforcement and the law. Judge Jose Benavides told the cadets that when he started elementary school his parents were migrant farmworkers and he could not speak English. He made the point that no matter where you come from, if you are willing to work hard, you can succeed.
Representatives from the Delano Police Department explorer’s program were present, including Communications Supervisor Michelle Hernandez, Cpl. Christopher Nino, and Officer Ephraim Ochoa.
“Our police explorers were excited for the opportunity to experience the courtroom as different critical key players," Nino said. "The mock trial enlightened their perspective of the importance of courtroom preparation and the other important functions the judicial process plays in our society.”
The cadets acted as the prosecutors, defense attorneys, bailiff, clerk and witnesses. Benavides presided over the mock hearing. Prosecutors David Eller and Elizabeth Villanueva were the mock trial coaches for the cadets.
Of the experience, Delano Police explorer R. Jay stated, “It was an awesome experience being a part of the mock trial. I was bailiff. We saw the inmates’ holding cells and learned how a court trial works.”
Wolf said, “The cadets did an amazing job. I was very proud of them.”
After the mock hearing, the cadets headed over to Delano’s prison court. There, Joe Alindajao, deputy district attorney and a Delano City Council member, gave a guided tour of the prison court to the cadets. He also spoke about his passion fighting for the rights of crime victims and encouraged the cadets to stay involved in their community. Alindajao is a prosecutor assigned to prison court and handles mostly serious felony cases.
The evening ended in the parking lot where a Delano Police SUV, a Kern Valley State Prison chase vehicle, and a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle were waiting. The cadets received some educational and fun introduction to police vehicles. Correctional Officer Rafael Torres represented KVSP and the California Department of Corrections. KVSP provided soda cozies for all the cadets.
Wolf concluded the event by thanking the cadets and the volunteers from the district attorney’s office, Kern Valley State Prison, Delano Police Department, Kern County Sheriff, and the cadets’ parents and family members.
The judge provided each cadet with copies of the U.S. Constitution, prison court pens, and Deputy DA Elizabeth Villanueva provided snacks and drinks for the cadets and their families. Tax dollars were not spent on these gifts or food items.
