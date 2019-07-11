Hall Ambulance sends second strike team

Hall Ambulance was sending a second strike team to Ridgecrest Saturday night, the company said at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Kern County's Office of Emergency Services requested the help, Hall said in a news release.

The strike team includes three advanced life support paramedic ambulances, two basic life support ambulances, and a paramedic field supervisor unit. Hall also sent a strike team July 4.