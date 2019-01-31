Relief is on the way for federal workers and the many people who rely on them after congressional leaders reached a deal with the White House Jan. 25 to end the country's longest-ever government shutdown.
The accord did not resolve tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a wall along the southern border, and with a duration of only three weeks it may have set the stage for another clash. But it was enough to provide back pay for federal employees and restore service at agencies whose closure had become increasingly problematic.
In Kern County, benefits of the political breakthrough will be felt widely by people including farmers waiting for help with pesticide subsidies, visitors to national recreation sites and federal employees who have anxiously watched bills pile up.
The head of Bakersfield-based Mission Bank said several customers whose applications for loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration had been put on hold called Jan. 25 to move forward quickly with the borrowing process in case the government shuts down again soon.
“We’re going to hustle and try to work them out,” president and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni said. “Everybody’s hopeful that it’s permanently resolved.”
Temporary breakthrough
Trump announced his intention to sign a bill to re-open the government through Feb. 15 without additional money for the border wall he had previously insisted was a condition for reopening the government. He said a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would convene to consider border spending before the new deadline.
"They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first," Trump said. He asserted that "barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution" but added he was still considering taking unilateral action if efforts to come up with money for his wall fail.
The compromise came as LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey experienced at least 90-minute delays in takeoffs Jan. 25 due to the shutdown. And the world's busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — was experiencing long security wait times, a warning sign the week before it expects 150,000 out-of-town visitors for the Super Bowl.
Jan. 28 was the start of federal tax-filing season. But fewer than half of the furloughed IRS employees recalled during the shutdown to handle tax returns and send out refunds reported for work as of Jan. 22, according to congressional and government aides. The employees had been told to work without pay.
Weeks without pay
Contributing to the pressure on lawmakers to find a solution was the harsh reality confronting 800,000 federal workers, who on Jan. 25 faced a second two-week payday with no paychecks.
Among them was Tehachapi resident Ryan Squires, an air traffic controller at Edwards Air Force Base. His wife, Kate, also has not received a paycheck because the shutdown has idled her as a contract worker at Edwards' NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center.
She said Jan. 25 the couple expects to receive Ryan's back pay soon because of the breakthrough in Washington. But they expect to keep their spending tight because it remains unclear whether she, too, will receive back pay.
On top of that, they're nervous they might be back in the same situation if the government shuts down again.
"We're kind of anxious whether we'll end up in this boat again in three weeks," she said.
Large federal presence
Kern County stood to bear a heavy share of the shutdown's pain if the impasse had continued. With nearly 9,000 federal workers, it ranks 46th among U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest federal workforces.
Most of those workers were paid through the shutdown because they work for the U.S. Department of Defense at China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station or Edwards, both in eastern Kern.
The Bakersfield Federal Courthouse and other federal operations have also continued to operate through the shutdown. But the local office of the federal Bureau of Land Management, ranger stations and other government functions have been closed during the political stalemate.
Farmer delays
Kern County's ag commissioner, Glenn Fankhauser, said local farmers have been indirectly affected in a couple of ways. He noted those who qualify for low-interest loans because of drought or other federal disaster declarations have had their applications stalled.
Local growers looking to the federal government for pesticide reimbursements face similar delays, Fankhauser said. Those affected include grape and citrus growers hoping to spray for glassy-wing sharpshooters, which damage grape vines but live on citrus trees during the winter, and the Asian citrus psyllid, a pest threatening California's citrus industry.
There's still time to spray while the pests are dormant, he said, but it might be too late if spring comes and the insects become active.
