Joblessness in Kern County rose only slightly in October to a seasonally unadjusted 6.6 percent as the local economy continued to perform near its highest level since the housing bubble burst in 2006.
Data released Nov. 16 by the state Employment Development Department show the county's unemployment rate rising one-tenth of a percent from September's revised 6.5 percent. In October of 2017 the rate was 7.3 percent.
California's overall jobless rate also edged up by 0.1 percent to reach an unadjusted 4 percent, while the nation's rate declined by one-tenth of a percent to hit 3.5 percent.
Farm labor in Kern fell to 72,400 jobs, a decline of 1.5 percent. Goods producing industries such as construction and manufacturing registered a modest overall increase of 400 jobs, or 1.1 percent.
Meanwhile, services industries including health care and hospitality added 2,000 jobs, an expansion of almost 1 percent. Government employment grew by 2.8 percent, gaining a total of 1,800 jobs.
