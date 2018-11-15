The Kiwanis Club of Delano is seeking participants for the 32nd Annual Festival of Carols, co-hosted by the key clubs from Delano High School, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful College Preg Academy, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Delano High School Auditorium.
The holiday musical event is seeking vocalists, choirs and musicians to participate with local high school and elementary school choirs and ensembles.
For more information, contact Steve Kinsey at 661-725-1286.
Delano Joint Union High School District’s Valley High students are putting on their first Winter Wonderland donation event and are seeking donations from the community, including food, warm clothing (jackets, blankets, etc.), unwrapped toys and monetary donations.
Students from Valley's multimedia and business classes are putting on the event.
On Dec. 6, students are inviting the needy in the community to come out from 5 to 8 p.m. for free food and games. At that time, students will be providing donated clothes, food bags and toys to those in need.
For more information on donating, contact teacher Sarah Plumlee at Valley High School, 661-720-4180.
