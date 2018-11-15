Members of Sarah Plumlee’s multimedia class at Valley High School are: (bottom row, from left): Chris Perez-Leon, Noel Salazar, Miguel Cisneros, Diego Castro and Jesus Gutierrez. (Top row, from left): teacher’s aid Debra Ott, William Villafuerte, Angel Cisneros, Maria Bejar, Euranio Tatunay, Epifania Mardera and Sarah Plumlee.