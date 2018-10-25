The McFarland High School boys varsity coach has been arrested on suspicion of allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, McFarland Unified School District announced Oct. 15.
A note to the community on the district website identified the coach as Fernando Pruneda, who also work full-time for the district as an athletic attendant, taking care of athletic fields and equipment. Superintendent Designee Aaron Resendez said in the note that the district is cooperating with authorities and has placed the coach on administration leave.
"Our staff and students are told that if they see or hear something they should say something," Resendez wrote. "In this case, our safe schools protocols were followed."
Resendez said the Kern County Sheriff's Office was handling the case but had not yet given the district information about the purported victim. KCSO officials could not be reached for comment.
Dorothy Velasquez and Gary Rodriguez, plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit that forced Kern County to create a second Latino-majority district on the Board of Supervisors, say they will endorse Jose Gonzalez in the three-way race for 4th District supervisor, Gonzalez announced in a press release Oct. 16.
They publicly endorsed Gonzalez at a meeting in Delano on Oct. 18.
Velazquez and Rodriguez, residents of the redrawn 4th District, were plaintiffs in the MALDEF lawsuit against the county that alleged violations of the U.S Voting Rights Act.
“I am glad to have the support of Dorothy and Gary and ready to provide new leadership on the Kern County Board of Supervisors for communities in both South and North Kern,” Gonzalez said in the press release.
The federal court that ordered the redistricting also compelled incumbent David Couch to defend his seat two years earlier than scheduled. He is being challenged by Gonzalez, president of the Lamont Chamber of Commerce, and Grace Vallejo, mayor of Delano.
The Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce's Political Action Committee has endorsed Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, for re-election in his 32nd Assembly District race against challenger Justin Mendes because of Salas' “proven, pro-business track record,” the chamber's PAC said in a press release Oct. 19.
Salas is a candidate that “is the right choice to look out for business interests” because he has “the necessary experience to fight for common sense policies, which would support economic growth and job development locally,” said BCCPAC chairman Keith Brice.
In his previous three terms, Salas has successfully fought to support job growth and workforce development through legislation and securing investments in the state budget, the PAC statement said.
In 2017, Salas fought to save $15.4 million for career technical education programs that fund programs like FFA and other workforce development programs that provide students with the skills necessary to be successful in today’s workforce, the statement said.
Salas is being challenged by Mendes, a Republican and Hanford city councilman. The election is Nov. 6.
