A juvenile student from Pioneer School in Delano was arrested Oct. 29 at his home after officials said he wrote comments on a bathroom tile about bringing firearms to school and shooting people.
The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and threatening school officials, according to a press release, and was transported to juvenile hall.
Pioneer School Principal Anna Wyatt said a teacher notified her of a Snapchat post that indicated who wrote the threat. Delano officers investigated the incident and spoke with several students prior to the arrest.
Chief Robert Nevarez said while the threat was credible, there did not appear to be a continued threat to students and officials. Increased police presence was implemented at Pioneer School though the end of the week.
A Mexican citizen living in Delano pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to conspiring to cultivate, distribute and possess with the intent to distribute marijuana grown in Sequoia National Forest.
Alan Fernando Gomez-Paniagua, 26, fled from law enforcement officers investigating a large marijuana cultivation site in the McFarland Creek area in the forest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
He was stopped in a vehicle and arrested, the release said. At the grow site, officers found and eradicated 15,852 marijuana plants and more than 1,000 marijuana seedlings. They also found a loaded short-barreled shotgun with a pistol grip.
Pesticide containers, trash and thousands of feet of irrigation line were strewn throughout the site. In pleading guilty, Gomez-Paniagua agreed to make restitution to the U.S. Forest Service in the amount of $3,826 to cover the cost of cleaning up the grow site, the release said.
Gomez-Paniagua is scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Fresno on Jan. 22. He faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life, along with a $10 million fine.
A Delano man shot dead Oct. 28 has been identified.
Jose Antonio Fernandez Jr., 30, was shot and killed at 3:11 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the 600 block of Clinton Street, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy will be performed.
