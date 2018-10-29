Former Kern County Supervisor Barbara Patrick is supporting Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg for the Kern Community College District's board of trustees' Area 1 seat, Patrick announced Oct. 22.
"Our students deserve access to high-quality internships, up-to-date technology and classrooms as soon as possible. Nan is committed to making this happen," Patrick said in a statement. "As Kern Community College District Trustee, Nan will be committed to keeping laser focus on college and district operational budgets, reserves and investments."
Former Congressman Bill Thomas, an Area 1 incumbent who is not seeking re-election, has also endorsed Gomez-Heitzeberg, as have former Bakersfield City Councilwoman Sue Benham, Kern High School District trustee Jeff Flores, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, former Kern County Supervisor Gene Tackett, Bakersfield attorney David Torres and former KCCD Chancellor Jim Young.
Lorenzo Alvarez, also candidate for the KCCD's Area 1 seat, announced Oct. 22 that he has secured the endorsements of former Assemblywoman Shannon Grove, who is now a candidate for state senate, and Assemblyman Vince Fong.
“I’ve known Lorenzo for 15 years," Grove said in a statement. "He’s a positive force in all he pursues.”
Four challengers are bidding for the two Bakersfield-focused seats on the KCCD board: In addition to Alvarez, a legal consultant, and Gomez-Heitzeberg, a retired Bakersfield College professor, they are independent contractor Karen DeWalt and retired electrician Jerry Melson. Incumbent Kyle Carter, a former homebuilder, is seeking re-election.
