A 19-year-old man who got out of his vehicle after being involved in a collision on Highway 99 was then struck and killed by another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Orlando Tapia, of Delano, died at the scene of the Dec. 17 crash north of Woollomes Avenue, coroner's officials said.
The events leading to Tapia's death began when his Nissan became involved in a crash with a Mazda and a Volvo in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to officers. The Mazda became disabled, blocking the No. 1 lane. Its driver got out of the vehicle.
Tapia then left his Nissan and began walking to the center median to contact the Mazda's driver when a Toyota approached the crash scene, according to the CHP. Noticing the disabled Mazda, the Toyota's driver took evasive action and swerved but hit Tapia and the Mazda's driver.
The Mazda's driver suffered major injuries to his right leg and was taken to Kern Medical Center, according to the CHP.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Community college students now have the ability to transfer directly into Bakersfield College’s Industrial Automation baccalaureate program.
Several schools including Taft College, College of the Sequoias in Visalia and Fresno City College have inked agreements with Bakersfield College after it held a meeting with them last month to discuss a new pathway partnership and align transfer requirements.
“These agreements demonstrate the high level of commitment from staff and faculty throughout the region who want to see students succeed in the Central Valley,” said Dean of Instruction Michele Bresso. “Because of these partnerships, students can now easily transfer to earn an affordable and highly sought-after bachelor’s degree close to home.”
Bakersfield College is one of only 15 community colleges in California to offer a baccalaureate degree. To learn more about the Industrial Automation program, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Kern County Fire Chief Brian Marshall has stepped down to become chief of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, a position appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Marshall submitted his notice of retirement to the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 21, he said at a news conference held later in the day. He learned of his appointment Dec. 20, he said.
“I’m going to miss the people," he said. "I’m going to miss Kern County, working with the citizens and working for the citizens of Kern County.”
He will focus on preventing statewide emergencies in his new position.
Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person said the county would consider its options for filling Marshall's position after the start of the new year.
Marshall has served as the county’s fire chief since 2012. He has worked in the department since 1987, nearly 32 years.
“It’s not been 32 years, it’s been a lifetime," he said. "To say I’m leaving still hasn’t sunk in.”
The position does not require state Senate confirmation.
A news release sent by the governor’s office did not include Marshall’s projected start date.
Marshall said he would leave his position in Kern County at some point in January.
“I want to go to Sacramento and protect the state," he said. "I am just so excited about the opportunities that exist in Sacramento right now for me and my family. It’s exciting and scary at the same time.”
