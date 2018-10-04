The 73rd Delano Harvest Holiday Festival takes place Oct. 4-6.
Delano is recognized throughout the world as one of the finest agricultural regions and the festival is a tribute to the community and laborers who harvest the crops.
The festival events are as follows:
• Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m. — The Delano Chamber of Commerce Street Faire (Main Street)
• Oct. 5, 2:45 p.m. — Kiddie Parade sponsored by the Delano Union Elementary School District (City Hall parking lot)
• Oct. 6, 10 a.m. — Grand Parade (Main Street)
For more information, contact Marcela Cortez at 661-372-9065 or marcelaenelycortez@gmail.com.
•••
A former prison guard is accused of smuggling drugs and cellphones into Delano's Kern Valley State Prison in exchange for bribes from inmates' families.
Brittany Sampson also allegedly engaged in sexual relationships with multiple inmates, according to a probable cause declaration filed in court by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Sampson is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. A court date has not yet been scheduled.
According to the declaration, Sampson was employed at Kern Valley State Prison from Feb. 9, 2015, to Oct. 26, 2017, when she resigned.
On April 4, 2017, a confidential informant told an investigator another inmate was receiving cellphones and drugs from Sampson. The informant said Sampson provided methamphetamine to the inmate and was in a sexual relationship with him, the declaration stated.
Then in July of last year, a correctional officer saw Sampson let an inmate into the dining area and take him to the back of the kitchen, according to the declaration. The officer reported that when they returned the inmate reached into his waistband and placed a white envelope inside a trash cart near another inmate.
Correctional officers searched the trash cart and found an envelope containing two cellphones and two phone chargers.
One month later, investigators discovered Sampson had received a $700 electronic transfer from a visitor of one of the inmates who was found with contraband, according to the declaration.
A search warrant executed at Sampson's residence turned up multiple cellphones and cellphone boxes. Sampson admitted to smuggling phones into the prison more than five times and receiving money for each phone she brought in, the declaration says.
She also admitted to bringing drugs into the facility, and multiple photos were found on her cellphone showing her holding bindles of drugs before smuggling them in, according to the declaration.
CDCR spokesman Bill Sessa said the department investigates all allegations of wrongdoing on the part of its officers.
"We hold our officers to a high stand of behavior and we investigate situations that are questionable," he said.
•••
Grimmway Farms has hired former state Sen. Jean Fuller's chief of staff to head up its corporate and government affairs operation.
The locally based produce giant said Monday it brought on Dana Culhane Brennan to help develop and carry out policies involving local, state and government affairs. The Eastern University graduate will also serve as spokeswoman for Grimmway's global operations.
"Dana's knowledge and experience will prove invaluable in guiding Grimmway through the complexities of local and state government, and helping us achieve solutions to the many important issues facing both our industry and our state," Grimmway's vice president of safety and corporate affairs, Joel Sherman, said in a news release.
•••
The Hispanic Scholarship Fund will host College 101, a free and bilingual workshop during which potential college students will receive valuable information about how to prepare, plan and pay for a college education.
The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6, at the Dore Theatre on the Cal State Bakersfield campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
