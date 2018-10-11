Bakersfield College is receiving $200,000 from the state to help pay for its new Veterans Resource Center, which will break ground on Nov. 5.
The college is one of 29 across the state to get a piece of $4.9 million from the California Community Colleges Board of Directors to expand and bolster college veterans centers.
“It’s fantastic to see the state recognize the needs of the veterans,” said Paul Beckworth, faculty director of veterans services for the college. “We have a duty to educate those who have so faithfully served our nation. As we build our new Veteran Resource Center here at BC, we know this grant will help fuel the success of our student-veterans for years to come.”
Beckworth said the college will be spending the money on services and supplies. Some of the ideas being discussed include buying laptops and bringing on a professional faculty tutor paid by stipend. Currently, Beckworth said the college largely uses student tutors.
Construction of the $7 million, 5,000-square-foot center — expected to be completed in 2019 — is being funded through Measure J, a $502 million bond that was approved by voters in 2016 for the construction of much-needed facilities, especially at Bakersfield College.
When completed, the Veterans Resource Center will include conference rooms, computer labs and a student lounge.
The grant comes as Bakersfield College is seeing a significant increase in the number of veterans who are enrolling in classes. According to the college, that population has jumped 40 percent in the past five years.
In the 2013-14 school year, the college served 565 veterans. That has increased to 717 this school year, according to BC data.
A Cal State Bakersfield professor has been given a five-year $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund a new pathway program at the college.
Dr. Brittney Beck received the Teacher Quality Partnership grant to develop a Citizen Scientist Residency Pathway. The main goal of the pathway is to increase the number of teachers with expertise in science, technology, engineering and math with an emphasis in computer science, also referred to as STEM-C.
“We’re preparing K-12 teachers and students to apply their budding competencies in STEM-C fields to address real community issues, enact real community change, and cultivate the scientific literacy needed for full participation in democratic citizenship,” Beck said.
