During the June 18 Kern County Board of Supervisor meeting, Aegis Treatment Centers was given approval for a sole source agreement to provide narcotic treatment program services for adults with narcotic or opiate dependency residing in Delano from July 1 through June 30, 2020.
With this agreement, Aegis will provide narcotic treatment program services for Medi-Cal beneficiaries, pregnant women and the indigent population for narcotic or opiate dependency services, said Zachary Wakefield, field representative for District 4 Supervisor David Couch. The narcotic treatment program includes the administration of methadone doses, individual and group counseling and related services that support recovery.
On May 9 at the Delano Homeless Collaborative meeting, a small group of Delano stakeholders and some key members from the Kern County Collaborative met to discuss several initiatives started by the group and working toward completion.
The new Recovery Station in Delano, funded by the Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Department, has made a lot of progress. A contract has been signed with Telecare Inc., to manage and operate this facility. Several locations have been discussed in Delano, but an official location has not yet been determined.
The collaborative was initiated by Couch to bring much needed services to Delano. The Recovery Station is one such service. It will be a blessing for the Delano Police Department, and it will be a blessing for some of those in Delano who are in need of recovery after a drug, alcohol or mental health experience that has placed these individuals in a publicly “compromised” position, Couch has said.
"I appreciate the BHRS focusing on Delano," Couch said this week. "Each city and community in the fourth district has unique needs."
"This program will help the people who need it and give the Delano Police Department another tool," he added.
Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre said he was pleased this program is making its way to Delano, and that it would soon become a resource for local law enforcement officers to utilize when the opportunity allows.
"The collaboration is also focused on assisting our homeless population as well for Delano,” Aguirre said.
And instead of these folks going to a Bakersfield jail for the night for public intoxication, the Recovery Station will allow individuals a chance to “sober-up” safely, receive necessities, then be evaluated for mental health and/or substance use services that could be the key first steps in actual recovery, said Rhonda Barnhard, KERN BHRS special projects manager. The Recovery Station is different from a sobriety station because it integrates peer staffing (those with lived experience) and interventions designed to identify and link individuals with untreated or undiagnosed mental health and substance use conditions.
"There is value in that somebody unable to care for themselves, due to intoxication, is helped by temporarily taking them off the street until they are able to sober up and reacquire the ability to care for themselves," Chief Robert Nevarez said. "Without this ability, a 'down and out' drunk could become the victim of a robbery, assault or struck by a vehicle or train. I’ve seen this happen to intoxicated persons numerous times throughout my career. It’s just not effective in helping somebody break their addiction."
"Many of those we encounter on the streets are suffering from mental illness, compounded by drug and alcohol addiction," Nevarez said. "When police are called, we are limited in what we can do. Those under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for themselves can only be booked into jail until they sober up only to see them return to the streets with little done to help their condition. Facilities like the 'sobering station' provide a potential break in this cycle of addiction."
The first Kern County Recovery Station will be in Bakersfield and its anticipated opening is toward the end of this year.
The next step is finding a Delano location around 2,500 square feet, that will hold up to six beds and be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The average stay would be between eight to 10 hours.
Couch, along with county Behavioral Health Department officials, has been a strong advocate in making sure Delano gets the second recovery station, because it is Kern County's second largest city.
