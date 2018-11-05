Emphasizing areas including trust and caring, Delano Union School District POWER programs at Harvest and Morningside elementary schools took part in assemblies Oct. 16 and 17 that were presented by the BMX Impact Stunt Masters group.
POWER site manager Amanda Garza worked to bring the group to her POWER sites. The Spokes of Character assembly featured motivational speakers who also were BMX bike stunt riders.
Areas that were stressed during the presentation included communication, trust, respect, responsibility, teamwork, fairness and caring. The speakers/riders reviewed each point, eliciting examples from POWER students to demonstrate their knowledge. Volunteers came up on stage to give character examples. They also suggested tricks the BMX rider could do on the ramps, including flips, standing on handlebars and flying through the air.
They also spoke to the students about achieving goals, and working through the difficulties that they will face in life. The riders gave out posters to students who remembered the areas of character, and posed for a photo with the POWER classes.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
