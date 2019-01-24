To celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans in the Delano area and throughout the country, the Delano Union School District-sponsored 28th annual Black History Month celebration will be held 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Charlotte Chichester Auditorium of the Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, 1430 Cecil Ave., in Delano.
Groups throughout the school district and the Delano community will participate, and the event will feature music, singing and oratorical selections. Delano resident Rita Banks will also be the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Leadership Award.
The event is free and open to the community. For more information, please contact Patricia Mejia at 721-5000, ext. 00104.
Mike Bledsoe works for the Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.