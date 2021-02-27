Beloved McFarland teacher and resident Christi Stanford Bowman died last week.
Bowman devoted her life’s work to the city of McFarland. She was loved and respected by all of her students, co-workers and community members.
She served numerous years as a counselor, PE teacher and coach while balancing life as a mother and wife. Bowman's contagious smile and ever-positive outlook will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
She was always the teacher who danced at the rallies, who kissed the goat, and who dressed up for spirit week. She motivated, inspired and loved those around her.
She was an ever-shining light who lifted so many spirits throughout her entire life. Bowman will be remembered eternally and her legacy will live on through the lives of those she touched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.