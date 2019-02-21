On Feb. 13, McFarland High School welcomed approximately 500 guests to its campus for the community launch of the Early College initiative through Bakersfield College. Students from all grades and their parents flooded the gym to learn more about how the McFarland High School students’ college journey will start as early as ninth grade.
Retired Sen. Jean Fuller set the stage with the inspiring story of how her education at Bakersfield College changed her life and set her on the path of a life-long career in public service.
“I wanted to be somebody, but I didn’t know what a somebody was,” Fuller said. “(Your children) can be whatever they want to be, and what we need them to be.”
As Fuller told the story of her upbringing and her ties to the rural community of Kern County, she beamed with enthusiasm at the opportunity for the Early College program to provide the means that low-income and marginalized students will require to launch them into successful educational and career pursuits.
“This program is one of the first of its kind in the nation, and it’s a miracle,” Fuller said. “This program will make the difference for your child if you reach out and take it.”
By launching a program that will allow each of the 280 incoming freshmen to enroll on a pathway to earn between 12 and 60 college credits, McFarland Unified School District is calling students to “reach out and take it.”
McFarland Unified School District School Board President Jim Beltran explained that “this program will set the precedent for California and other states to change.” In a moving speech from Kern Community College District Trustee Romeo Agbalog, he affirmed his commitment to removing the very restraints that prevented his own education from all students in Kern County. In Agbalog’s own words, “Who better than the nine-time state champions to lead the race to early college in California?”
Following the dignitaries speeches and introduction to the innovative work being done in McFarland, McFarland High’s Vice Principal of instruction Justin Derrick and Bakersfield College Director of Rural Initiatives Abel Guzman took the stage to review the nine pathway options that all high school students will have access to in fall 2019. These nine pathways consist of seven Career and Technical Education pathways that will earn students at least 12 college credits by the time they graduate from high school. At least two of these pathways will result in a completed Job Skills Certificate, sending students straight into high-skill jobs right after high school graduation. Students will save time and money as they continue these pathways towards certificates and degrees at Bakersfield College after high school.
The other two pathways focus on general education and associate degree attainment. Students will be able to choose between a 30-unit pathway that will excel them through an entire year of their college education before graduating high school, and a rigorous 60-unit pathway that will result in students earning an associate degree at the same time as earning their high school diploma.
At the conclusion of the event in the gymnasium, guests were then provided with food and sent to explore breakout sessions held in the classrooms to learn more about each pathway. These rooms provided parents and students with specific pathway information and were led by McFarland instructors and Bakersfield College faculty members.
As the night ended, the community-wide excitement and pride for this new endeavor was palpable. There was a sense of positive change and opportunity for the students of McFarland. In the words of Kern Community College District Vice Chancellor John Means, “It is an incredible time to be a part of education in Kern County. We will live in healthier, more sustainable communities.”
Kylie Swanson is the dual enrollment manager at Bakersfield College.
