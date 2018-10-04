Perhaps for Scott Schweitzer and his family, the trip to Las Vegas this weekend will provide a sense of solitude.
Schweitzer, the owner of Bakersfield Speedway, said he and his family have come a long way since their 20-year-old daughter, Bailey, was killed while attending a Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. She was one of 58 victims who lost their lives the night of Oct. 1, 2017, when a madman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, spraying a torrent of bullets into a crowd of more than 20,000 concert attendees.
Scott readily admits there’s a long road to travel before things, if ever, return to relative normalcy.
Still, the Schweitzers won’t grieve alone. More than 50 friends and family members traveled with them to Las Vegas to honor Bailey and other fallen victims. They will be joined by fellow families who lost loved ones during the horrific incident one year ago.
“As hard as it is because of the ceremonies, we are going there to be around those 58 other families. That’s a good thing. We’ve become friends,” Scott Schweitzer said during an interview last week. “It is comforting to see those people. Common ground would be a good way to put it.”
Since last year’s event, the Schweitzers have received strong support locally and beyond.
Scott said he heard immediately from friend Chris Kearns, who said unequivocally he could run the Speedway while the Schweitzers sorted through the aftermath.
More friends followed with calls, condolences and a helping hand any way they could. Surrounding racetracks — from Bakersfield to Tulare, from Santa Maria to Ventura — supported the Speedway with additional employees and personnel.
Of course, family was present throughout — it always is when it comes down to the racetrack. Scott and his mother, Dixie, co-own the facility. His brothers, Randy and Shawn, help prep the track — driving the water truck, keeping the pathways wet, and the dust down in the pit area.
Crissy, Scott’s wife, ran the concessions and worked the office. While she couldn’t continue that work following the tragedy, her parents have been instrumental in caring for her as she continues to recover.
Crissy was with Bailey at the concert when last year’s shooting took place. Scott said times have been trying for his family, including his two sons Dakota, 26, and Brody, 23. He added that, for Crissy, it’s been especially hard.
“Every minute, we’re missing her," Crissy said. "She still lived at home. We just did everything with her. And she wanted to do things with us and we wanted to do things with her. That’s just the way we lived. It’s just really hard.”
Said Scott, “We started out thinking it’s just day-by-day, then we switched it up to hour-by-hour. Now we’re down to minute-by-minute.”
Scott added they rarely go out on weekends anymore, and can’t turn country music on the radio.
“We’re just healing,” he said.
Bailey began working at the Speedway at a young age, running the cash register and helping with the concession stand. As she got older, she took over the racetrack's social media operations.
“She was there every Saturday night. She would do whatever we needed," Scott said. "If we were short-handed at ticket taker, she would go do it. If we needed her in the scoring tower, she would do it. She was one of those all-around people who was willing to do it.”
Crissy and Scott described Bailey as the glow of their family who brought sunshine to everyone's lives.
At one point, Crissy referred to Bailey as a "daddy's girl."
"She would probably tell you if she was here, 'Mom, I'd rather be with Dad than you,'" Crissy said with a laugh. "They had a really special bond. And I wasn't jealous of it one little bit. I loved it."
Scott added that the family's faith, and renowned local therapist H. Norman Wright, have been instrumental as the Schweitzers push forward.
Crissy concurred.
“That is absolutely what held us together during our week in Vegas, and our year,” she said of their faith and the church.
As the couple approaches the one-year anniversary of Bailey's death, they will honor their daughter this weekend.
“We are gathering that strength to do that,” Crissy said. “We want to be the ones to hold the candle.”
