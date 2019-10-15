The Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated will present PIZZAZZ 2019 at the Marriott Convention Center on Nov. 2 with doors opening at 10 a.m. for shopping, a luncheon and fashion show.
The Marriott Convention Center is located at 801 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
PIZZAZZ 2019 will honor Bakersfield Community Republican Woman of the Year, Barbara Grimm-Marshall, the founder and CEO of Grimm Family Education Foundation.
BRWF will also raise funds for the Sara Takii Scholarship Fund to further education for college students.
Ticket prices are $50 for BRWF members and $60 for non-members. Purchase tickets at Sugardaddy’s, located at 5512 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield, and Victoria’s at The Marketplace, located at 9000 Ming Ave. in Bakersfield, or contact us for reservations at 661-477-7004 or BRWFreservations@gmail.com. Purchase tickets by Oct. 28.
Special guests include Congressman Kevin McCarthy and state Sen. Shannon Grove.
BRWF is an organization that fosters women leaders. Members are encouraged to become informed on current issues, support candidates, connect with the community to aid those in need, including all branches of the military and promote education.
