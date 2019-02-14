Bakersfield College is ready to launch its Early College Program at another high school.
The program is a new strategy designed to get rural students into college. It will expand dual-enrollment courses at the college, offering them at rural high schools throughout the county.
Dual-enrollment works by having high school freshmen complete a package of college courses throughout their four years before college so they can earn a certificate or associate degree by the time they graduate with their high school diploma.
Retired State Sen. Jean Fuller will lead the initiative with Bakersfield College.
McFarland High School will partner with the college to launch the Early College Program at its campus for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Currently the Wonderful Academy and Wasco High School offer a full package of courses in partnership with the college.
