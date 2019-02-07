Imagine if your son or daughter could complete their first two years of college while in high school — walking across the graduation stage their senior year to receive a high school diploma in one hand and their Bakersfield College diploma in the other.
Now imagine if they could do all of this absolutely free. Welcome to McFarland High School — Early College.
While the idea of “Early College” isn’t new, the innovative design of this program, developed by a team of McFarland High School and Bakersfield College staff, will be the first of its kind in California.
Beginning in the 2019-20 school year, every ninth-grader entering McFarland High School will complete a course of study that will ensure that they complete college level credits up to an Associate of Arts degree during their four years at McFarland High. With pathways in ag business, logistics, education and general studies, every McFarland High School student will graduate with the skills necessary to be college and/or career ready.
To celebrate the launch of McFarland High School – Early College, McFarland Unified and Bakersfield College are inviting the community to the launch celebration at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 in the McFarland High School gymnasium.
S.A. Resdendez is McFarland Unified School District's designee superintendent.
