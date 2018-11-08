To learn more about the University Office Center, a new development on the Cal State Bakersfield campus from Gregory D. Bynum and Associates Inc., visit uocbakersfield.com .

BC SouthWest

Bakersfield College has operated its southwest center in the Fresno Pacific University building since 2015 and before that at Stockdale and Bakersfield Christian high schools.

The college said the satellite campus was created after officials noticed a growing number of students from the southwest area were taking classes at the main campus on Panorama Drive. To help make taking classes more convenient for those students and to ease the burden on the main campus, the college piloted a handful of courses as part of a southwest center.

During its first full school year, 2015-16, a total of 582 students enrolled, according to the college. For the 2017-18 school year, enrollment was 1,739. The center is seeing record enrollment of 2,010 students for the current fall semester, according to the college.

Most courses provided at the center are those required for many university degrees, such as English, communication, art and history.