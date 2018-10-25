Bakersfield College has had a group the past couple years called Free on the Outside, which is focused on being a safe place where students who had been previously incarcerated can share their experiences and get support as they adjust to life outside prison. Members include from left to right: Chelsea Esquibias, director of the Inmate Scholars program; Emmanuel Limaco, founding member; Donald Griffin, club member; Alexander Arreola, club president; Danielle Ackenheil, club member; and Jonathan Schultz, club advisor.