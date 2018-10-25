When Emmanuel Limaco was released from state prison in 2012 after serving the past few years for weapon-related offenses, he found adjusting to life on the outside was difficult.
Despite being 23 years old when he was first arrested in 2008 for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Limaco said he had never lived on his own before. It was difficult to make enough money to keep food in his small apartment, which he often didn’t stay in.
“I wasn’t sleeping in my apartment because it was so enclosing. It felt like I was back in a cell,” he said. “It was really difficult for me to transition.”
That difficulty continued when Limaco, a Los Angeles native, decided to enroll at Bakersfield College to continue his education. After starting classes at the school in January 2016, he found it very challenging to acclimate to an educational setting.
“At the time, the entire campus community and the culture of the college was so different for me than what I was used to,” he said. “I had a really difficult time relating to other students and finding my fit on campus.”
Sharing similar struggles
That began to change once he started thinking that there must be other students who have been previously incarcerated and were going through the same struggles he was.
Limaco spoke to college staff about his interest in starting a club for previously incarcerated students. After learning that a club only needed three students to be formed, he helped reach out to other students and in fall 2016, after convincing a few students to join, the Free of the Outside group was born.
“We wanted to start a student organization where we could share each other’s experiences and also get the essential skills we needed to be back in society and also to be in the classroom,” he said. “From (2016), it just blossomed. It turned into something greater.”
Alexander Arreola, the president of the group, said Free on the Outside now has upwards of 30 members, some of whom are more active than others. The group meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Arreola, also an L.A. native, said the group holds frequent workshops on issues that are of importance to previously incarcerated students, such as how to live on your own, cleaning up your record, job opportunities and keeping track of finances.
The students also help tutor each other and often just have discussions about what’s happening in everyone’s lives, he said.
“It’s more of a club that is gathered to make each other feel comfortable in this environment and encourage each other along the way,” Arreola said. “It’s like a hub of resources from one person to the next.”
Jonathan Schultz, who serves as a faculty counselor for the group, said he believes Free on the Outside has grown significantly since it first started because more students feel comfortable in self-identifying as having been incarcerated.
While the club may have played a role in that, Schultz said it was really state changes to the prison system — such as with Proposition 47 in 2014, which reduced nonviolent crimes to misdemeanors and allowed offenders to get out of prison faster — that started that trend.
As more offenders have reintegrated into their community, Schultz believes many of them have chosen to pursue higher education.
“We have more students that self-identify now because there’s not as much of a stigma as there used to be,” he said.
Schultz said it’s hard to know exactly how many previously incarcerated students are on campus because Bakersfield College does not require them to self-identify. Even though many have, he said he believes there are others who still aren’t comfortable enough with that yet.
A safe zone
Free on the Outside Vice President Diego Reynoso, 28, was only 9 years old when he was introduced to drugs, by his own family.
“For my family, that was the norm. We were all addicts,” he said. “From the time I was 9, I was using meth. Everybody in the family was doing it. I grew up thinking that was normal.”
Reynoso, a Bakersfield native, spend much of his adult life in county jail. When he was last released in August 2017, he was determined to make a change. He enrolled at Bakersfield College last year and began taking classes during the spring semester.
Reynoso’s education almost stopped before it started, as he was struck with fear when he first arrived on campus.
“On the first day of school, I’m freaking out. I’m about to run to the bus and just drop it all,” he said. “I wasn’t used to being around so many people, but I stuck it out.”
That proved to be a wise choice, as since then Reynoso has thrived at the college and has become a leader for Free on the Outside.
“It’s a safe zone, a place you can feel comfortable and be yourself,” he said of the club. “I just wanted to do something for people like us, people that didn’t necessarily give themselves a chance to grow as a person. We try to give our people the best chance we can.”
‘A hand up, not a handout’
Like most members of the club, Donald Griffin is working to overcome a troubled past. Griffin said he’s been in and out of prison since the 1980s for various offenses.
The longest time he stayed out of prison was eight years in the 1990s, during which he met his wife and had two kids with her while also being a stepfather to the two kids she had before she met him.
When Griffin, 55, ended up going to prison again in 2000 on charges of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, it was a different experience for him.
“Before, I didn’t have anything to lose. I never left a girlfriend or anybody else behind,” he said. “This time was different, because I was leaving a wife and four kids. Seeing my stepdaughter sitting in the courtroom crying, watching me walk by shackled up is what set things into motion for change in me. I had people I cared about this time.”
Griffin, a Bakersfield native, came to Bakersfield College this fall, which was difficult for him having been away from school for many years. However, through Free on the Outside, he said he has received support from fellow students and is looking to return the favor, both at school and beyond.
“I’m interested in anything I can do to help somebody else. Other people have extended a hand to me and helped me up,” he said. “That’s the main thing we’re looking for — we’re looking for a hand up, not a handout.”
Schultz said seeing the Free on the Outside students succeed has had a significant impact on the faculty and staff that have helped them along the way.
“They impact so many faculty and staff members here more than they realize,” he said. “A student that has no issues, you expect them to succeed, but then you see these people with their backgrounds and they’re still here and doing well. It’s so motivating and inspiring to see these students succeed who have so many barriers. They’re just phenomenal people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.