The transition from community college to university is expected to be more seamless than ever for some local students now that Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield have agreed to share more of their resources.
The Kern Community College District board voted to move Bakersfield College's center in the city's southwest to a new property on the CSUB campus.
The center is set to be moved to modular buildings on the CSUB campus this fall while construction of a new 61,000-square-foot facility is built as part of the University Office Center development at the southwest corner of the campus.
The KCCD board approved a memorandum of understanding last week with CSUB to locate BC SouthWest on the campus and work together over the next three years to share existing facilities and services, with the possibility of extending the partnership if it proves successful.
“We’re so excited. It’s wonderful,” said Liz Rozell, vice president of instruction for BC. “We’re really just in the early stages. There are a lot of things that are going to be discussed.”
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said the university is eager to develop a stronger partnership with BC.
“We’re really excited to be collaborators,” she said. “We think this is a partnership that’s going to be a game-changer for Kern County. “It makes sense that Kern County should be on the map for being innovative and collaborative.”
According to the memorandum, the two institutions are planning to create a joint application where incoming students could get admission to both BC and CSUB at the same time.
“When BC students finish their associate degree for transfer, they will have a spot waiting for them on the same campus,” Zelezny said. “They will already be familiar with the CSUB campus and they will know that it’s where they belong.”
There have also been talks about allowing BC SouthWest students to use CSUB’s Walter Stiern Library and for CSUB to provide police services at the center. The district would reimburse CSUB for the cost of the police service.
In addition, there are plans to locate a full-time, dedicated CSUB academic counselor at the BC SouthWest facility to help students interested in transferring to the university.
There have also been preliminary talks about housing on the CSUB campus for BC students as well as a joint honors program.
Faculty from both institutions are expected to collaborate on instruction and curriculum as well as participate in professional development activities together, such as seminars and conferences, according to the memorandum.
“For this partnership to work, there really has to be collaboration between faculty,” Rozell said. “The faculty are going to be the ones to develop some of these ideas and implement them.”
While the plans for the partnership largely impact BC SouthWest, Rozell said it’s not limited to just that center and that some of these plans could impact students on the main campus.
Rozell said having a community college and university on the same campus is unique, especially for the San Joaquin Valley.
“We know it’s been done elsewhere, but it’s not very common in California. This is setting up something that’s kind of cutting-edge for this area,” she said. “What is unique about it is there’s a shared vision between the CSUB president and our president.”
Rozell said she hopes the partnership will assist in the effort to get students to graduate from community college and university within four years.
“The whole purpose of what we’re trying to do is have a smooth transfer pathway to CSUB,” she said. “I think we’re going to see more (BC SouthWest) students transfer, because with the CSUB campus, they’re going to see their goal right in front of them.”
Zelezny agreed that the partnership could ease the transition for students from community college to university.
“My main objective is to remove barriers for students so they have access to higher education at a university,” she said. “We do know that if we can reduce any barriers in that transition, students will be more likely to succeed.”
Rozell said a majority of BC students who get their associate’s degrees already transfer to CSUB. However, she expects that some BC SouthWest students who may not be seriously considering attending CSUB may change their minds after being on the same campus.
She also believes incoming students will be more likely to choose the CSUB route since they could get joint admission.
“I think this is a really good thing for students at both institutions,” she said. “This is really going to serve the community as a whole.”
