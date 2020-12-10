McFarland City Council candidates Saul Ayon with 1,171 votes and Richard Cano with 844 votes were the winners for the two regular four-year term positions, according to final official results updated Nov. 30.
The remaining four candidates in the race placed as follows: Stephen G. McFarland with 664 votes, Anita Gonzalez with 630 votes, Rafael Melendez with 431 votes and H. Robert Gonzalez with 264 votes.
For the lone short-term seat up for election (2-year term), Eric Rodriguez beat Russell Coker 1,398 votes to 1,014 votes.
The McFarland Unified School District Board of Trustees had three seats up for election. The leading vote getters according to final officials results were all incumbents: Eliseo Garza with 1,270 votes, David Diaz with 1,102 votes and L. Angel Turrubiates with 1,098 votes. Challengers Tim Gonzalez had 1,093 votes and Isaac A. Garza had 1,032 votes.
