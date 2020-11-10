McFarland City Council incumbents Saul Ayon, with 970 votes, and Richard Cano, with 674 votes, lead the way for the two regular four-year term positions with 3 of 3 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
The remaining four candidates were Stephen G. McFarland with 564 votes, Anita Gonzalez with 506 votes, Rafael Melendez with 356 votes and Robert Gonzalez with 219 votes.
For the lone short-term City Council seat up for election (2-year term), Eric Rodriguez was leading Russell Coker 1134 votes to 802 votes.
Also, the McFarland Unified School District board of trustees had three seats up for election on Tuesday night. The leading vote getters with 9 of 9 precincts reporting were Eliseo Garza with 1014 votes, Tim Gonzalez with 908 votes, and L. Angel Turrubiates with 907 votes. The remaining candidates were David Diaz with 873 votes and Isaac A. Garza with 835 votes.
Back during the March primary, the McFarland Unified School District pushed forward a multi-million bond to renovate and provided additional classrooms and a much-needed cafeteria building. Voters passed it with nearly a 59 percent majority.
The K-12 district put a bond on the ballot to, among other things, build a much-needed multi-purpose room/cafeteria at McFarland High School. The McFarland Student Center will provide a space for our community to build traditions, host events and unite around our schools for many years to come, school officials said.
Prior to pushing for Measure B, McFarland Unified had already refinancing existing debt that translates to a savings of $1.3 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.