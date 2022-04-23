Autism acceptance week held at Harvest Elementary School

To help celebrate diversity on campus, Delano Union School District’s Harvest Elementary School held its Autism Acceptance Week from April 4 to 8.
The event was held in conjunction with April being Autism Awareness Month in the United States. The United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day was held this year on Saturday, April 2.
According to Harvest principal Janice Vargas, the week’s activities were developed and coordinated by the school’s teachers and staff. The week began with a video answering common questions about autism that was produced by student body President Kason Abair and fellow students Julian Guzman and Salvador Morfin.
“It’s not about the label … it’s about the able,” a slide in their presentation stated.
Dress-up days during the week included wearing red to show support and acceptance on April 4, Pokemon Tuesday on April 5, What’s Your Passion (areas of interest) Wednesday on April 6, Neurodiversity Thursday (rainbow or tie-die clothes to celebrate the beauty of the diverse spectrum of the human mind) on April 7, and Sensory-Friendly (comfortable clothes) Friday on April 8. Staff will wear their tie-die Autism Acceptance shirts each Friday in April.
According to the organizing group, the friends (students) with autism at the school have had very few chances this school year (because of COVID) to interact with students outside their classroom. These students have created Flipgrid videos to introduce themselves and talk about a few of their interests. The Special Education students and staff have also been making quick visits to classrooms at the end of each school day to introduce themselves and share a treat.
Teachers were provided with books to read aloud in class, as well as links to books on video. They also worked with their students in their classrooms to use the Autism Acceptance theme to decorate the halls of the school with themed student work, for which awards were presented to top classes in kindergarten through first grade, grades two to three, grades four to five and special education. A poster contest with which individual students participated was also held.
“This Autism Acceptance Week has given our school and community a chance to shine a light on our friends with autism, and to celebrate diversity,” Vargas said.
