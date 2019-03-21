Expressing through her writing the trauma and struggles she has faced so far in her life, author Reyna Grande shared her story on March 12 at Almond Tree Middle School.
The event was co-sponsored by DUSD and Youth2Leaders Educational Foundation.
Almond Tree Middle School parent Letty Garza introduced Grande to the audience, noting some of books she has written. Attendees were able to purchase her books and have them signed.
Grande was born in the 1970s in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. By age 4, both her father and mother left their city to find work in the United States. This left her and her siblings to be raised by her stern grandmother.
At age 9, Grande also left her town to make the journey to the United States, coming across the border as an illegal immigrant. When she discussed what got her into writing, she quoted author James Baldwin, who said, “you write to change the world." At that time in her life, she did not relate to that statement.
“For me, I wrote to survive,” Grande said.
The author began writing to help deal with the trauma of poverty (in which she said is still rampant today in Iguala) and the trauma of family separation. She said that these factors, especially the family separation, affected family relationships during the remaining time that her parents were alive. She also wrote about the experience of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
After graduating from a Los Angeles-area high school, she entered the world of higher education as a student at Pasadena City College. She mentioned one of her professors, Diana Salas, who urged her to continue writing, and helped plant the seed to pursue a career as a professional writer.
Grande said she did not consider it because she had never seen books written by Latinos or Latinas. Salas provided her with books by Latino authors, kickstarting her journey down the writing road.
Grande continued refining her craft during three years at University of California Santa Cruz, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in creative writing and film and video.
“I had to learn how to be a story teller,” she said.
Following her university time, the road to becoming a published author was not easy.
“We learned about writing in school,” the author said, “but not the business end of getting published, such as marketing and getting an agent.”
Her first book, "Across a Hundred Mountains," was sent to 27 publishers for consideration. The first 26 passed on it, but the 27th, Atria, was interested. After about a year for the entire process, her book was published in 2006.
She has written five books. She is now following James Baldwin’s thoughts about writing to change the world.
“As a writer, I am an advocate for my immigrant community,” Grande said. “It’s a big responsibility, using our words to transform the world.”
A question and answer session was led by Robert F. Kennedy High School English teacher and Delano Adult School ESL teacher Vanessa Alcantar, who collected questions from students in all her classes to ask Grande.
As she began renewing her relationship with her parents, Grande found that her father was a “tyrant” when it came to the importance of education. She continues this connection today, instilling this in her two children and her nieces and nephews.
Regarding the writing process, Grande said that when you write, you feel an emotional connection to what is being produced.
“It can be very liberating,” she said, “but it is a lot of work, can be tiring, and there can be many distractions.”
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
