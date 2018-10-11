AT&T execs visit McFarland STEAM Academy

AT&T executives visited McFarland’s Browning Road STEAM Academy with a surprise.
On Thursday, Sept. 27, McFarland Unified School District hosted AT&T Vice President of External Affairs Marc Blakeman, AT&T Associate Vice President Mike Silacci and AT&T Director of External Affairs Christine Moore as they toured Browning Road STEAM Academy.
AT&T fully funded the STEAM projects led by BRSA third-grade teacher Valerie Perez.
During the visit, the AT&T executive team had the opportunity to see the design and engineering ventures the corporation funded, as students demonstrated various projects, including the creation of prosthetic hands and eyeglass frames.
AT&T is continuing to invest in rural development initiatives across the San Joaquin Valley, bringing internet connectivity in various forms to previously underserved areas.
As part of these investment efforts, AT&T will be bringing their mobile media team to McFarland High School, as part of their “It Can Wait” distracted driving campaign. The company will bring a life-size auto simulator to the school, allowing students to participate in an interactive virtual environment that simulates the dangers of distracted driving.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent for McFarland Unified School District.
(0) comments
