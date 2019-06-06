Kern County is in need of 19 additional judges to address the Superior Court’s rising caseloads, according to a new state assessment.
During a meeting on May 29, the Workload Assessment Advisory Committee, as part of the Judicial Council of California, approved a draft ranking of the state’s needs for additional judges. Kern County was ranked fourth in need and is the first Valley county to be listed.
The county currently has 43 judges, according to Kern County Superior Court.
“Some calendars in the Kern County Superior Court can often involve 100 or more cases per day,” said Judge Judith K. Dulcich. “Some divisions, such as Family Law, are hugely impacted by this need for more judges. Parties must often wait for months in order to obtain a hearing date for a long cause matter.”
While fellow Judge Charles Brehmer is a member of the WAAC, he declined to provide comment for this story.
Dulcich said Kern County has historically been among the top counties in need of additional judges.
The WAAC determined county rankings based on the number of court filings and the complexity of the case loads. According to WAAC documents, Kern County reported 184,950 filings across all departments last year, a decrease from a three-year high of 199,018 in 2016.
Los Angeles County had the most filings this year at 1.6 million, according to the documents.
In the WAAC’s previous assessment of need conducted last year, Kern County was estimated to need 10 judge positions. Now, it has nearly doubled, despite fewer filings recorded.
Cathal Conneely, public information officer for the Judicial Council, said this kind of discrepancy is due to the fact that some cases take up more of judges' time.
"Felony and misdemeanor cases seem to take more judges that the previous study showed, mostly due to legislative changes like Proposition 47, realignment," she said.
A large reason for the new ranking is because Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal for the 2019-20 year, expected to be finalized this summer, earmarks $30.4 million in general fund money for this year and $36.5 million annually thereafter to fund 25 new judge positions.
“The Superior Court of Kern County is very hopeful that based upon need, we could receive two or more of those 25 newly funded positions,” Dulcich said.
Dulcich said if that happens, it may not be enough to make a significant impact on the Kern County Superior Court’s workload but would still be a step in the right direction.
“This would help ease the load per judge or courtroom and hopefully allow litigants to receive more timely hearings,” she said. “The hope is with additional resources, this wait time would decrease, even if only slightly.”
The Judicial Council, the policy-making body of the California court system, is expected to make a final decision whether to approve the ranking at a July meeting, Conneely said.
