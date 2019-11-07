Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and community partners in Kings and Kern counties concluded a week of successful Trunk or Treat celebrations throughout the Valley including Delano.
Salas — in collaboration with the city of Delano, Shafter Youth Center, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Wasco Recreation and Parks District, Arvin Police Department, Bakersfield councilmembers Chris Parlier and Willie Rivera, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, Bakersfield Boys and Girls Club, Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center and the Vineland School District — helped host multiple events where families, children and friends could safely trick-or-treat and enjoy fall festivities.
“It is great to see the community continuing to come together to provide safe and fun options for families to enjoy Halloween in the Valley,” said Salas. “I am thrilled with the outcome from this year’s Trunk or Treat celebrations and the overwhelmingly positive reception from the community. I want to thank all of our community partners who helped make these events possible and the families that attended. I hope everyone enjoyed themselves and I look forward to hosting more Trunk or Treats next year.”
This year, Salas distributed more than 8,000 public safety coloring books, 3,000 informational brochures and 11,000 treats to attendees.
“The Trunk or Treat event is one of our most significant events, if not the biggest, with thousands of children present asking for candy,” said Rafael Silva, crime prevention officer with the Delano Police Department. “This event promotes a safer way to go out and get candy, as children come all dressed up in their creative costumes to this fun-filled event and leave with bags of candy from local partners and vendors. This event wouldn't be possible without help from the community and from leaders like Rudy Salas and the organizers from the Delano Recreation Department.”
