Twelve people were arrested during Delano Police Department’s Multi-Agency Street Interdiction Team Operation, focused on reducing gang violence within the Delano-McFarland communities.
More than 35 law enforcement officers participated in Feb. 20 operation that kicked off at 7 a.m. and targeted more than 80 locations.
These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership within the Northern and Southern Criminal Street Gangs, or parole/probation status.
Overall, law enforcement officers arrested 12 suspects for various criminal violations.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said gang violence will not be tolerated and implore residents to call local law enforcement if they see crimes occurring or if they have information about past crimes. You may remain anonymous.
The participating agencies were, Delano Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Arvin Police Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.
The arrested individuals were:
Juvenile, 16, probation violation
Juvenile, 16, felony warrant, PC 466
Rosalva Espinoza, 30, violation of probation
Juvenile, 16, violation of probation
Victor Marquez, 37, CVC 2800.2(a), PC 148(a)(1), warrants
Humberto Jimenez Ceja, 40, probation violation, H&S 11364
Jesse Orozco, 24, CVC 2800.2(a), PC 182.5, CVC 23103, CVC 22348
Ricardo Serrano, 19, felony warrant, PC 4573.6
Jose Duran, 29, probation violation
Pablo Martinez, 34, probation violation
Yvette Velasquez, 25, probation violation
Joseph Pascua, 50, misdemeanor warrant
