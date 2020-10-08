This is a notice of vacancy and provisional appointment to the governing board of the McFarland Unified School District.
It comes pursuant to Education Code section 5091, the Governing Board, during a special board meeting on Sept. 22 announcing the provisional appointment of David R. Arguello to serve on the board. He will replace Maria Lara, who resigned from the board effective Aug. 24.
Lara was appointed McFarland city manager and could no longer serve on the school board.
Arguello may start serving immediately after the appointment. Unless an election is ordered as explained below, the appointment will run until the next regularly scheduled district governing board election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term, said Aaron Resendez, McFarland Unified School District Superintendent.
Registered district voters have 30 days after the appointment to petition for the conduct of a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be signed by 1.5 percent of district registered voters at the last regular election. Such a petition should shall be submitted to the county superintendent's office no later than 5 p.m. on the 30th day following the appointment, Resendez said.
If petition is certified, the appointment will be terminated and a special election will be held within 120 days of the certification to choose a board member of the unexpired term.
