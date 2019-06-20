On June 12, Maya Cinemas Delano hosted its second annual Make A Difference Scholarship awards ceremony.
Fifteen scholars from Delano Joint Union High School District, McFarland Unified School District and Wonderful College Prep Academy were awarded scholarships worth up to $1,000 by an independent volunteer community scholarship committee, said Larry Porricelli, vice president of Maya Cinemas, North America.
"Former McFarland Chief of Police Scot Kimble had committed to participating before moving to his new job as police chief in the city of Arvin and he fulfilled his promise as a volunteer," he said. "Newly elected Delano City Council member Bryan Osorio was one of the first people to commit to be a scholarship committee member."
Students are going to college at University of California campuses, Cal Tech, as well as Bakersfield College, Fresno State, UC Davis and Brown University, to name a few.
Two awards were given to scholars pursuing careers in the medical field or nursing, made in honor of Mary and Suzan Armendariz Memorial Scholarship.
Applications for 2019-2020 graduating seniors will be available Jan. 6, 2020. This scholarship was made available by Maya Delano Cinemas General Manager Michael Armendariz in honor of his mother and grandmother.
The scholarships were awarded to students demonstrating a strong commitment to “Make A Difference” in their community and a vision for their future professional goals.
Scholarship winners include:
Jennifer Reyes, of Cesar E. Chavez High School, will be attending UC Davis
Pedro Rodriguez, of Delano High School, will be attending UC Berkeley
Aubrey Jasso, of Robert F. Kennedy High School, will be attending UC Berkeley
Fatima Gomez, of McFarland High School, will be attending UCLA
Rebeca Santiago-Lopez, of McFarland High School, will be attending UC Davis
Cristal G. Hernandez, of McFarland High School, will be attending Fresno State
Kemberly Flores-Lopez, of McFarland High School, will be attending UC Riverside
Cassidy Galvan, of McFarland High School, will be attending UC Davis
Viviana Velasquez, of Cesar E. Chavez High School, will be attending UCLA
Anai Morales, of Wonderful College Prep Academy, will be attending California Institute of Technology/Brown
Grace Lopez, of McFarland High School, will be attending Cal State Bakersfield
Marisol Medina Herrera, of McFarland High School, will be attending The Academy of Dramatic Arts
Eleodoro Duran, of Delano High School, will be attending UC Davis
Emily Gonzalez, of McFarland High School, will be attending Bakersfield College
